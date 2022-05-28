J&K: Chargesheet Filed Against 7 Accused In Vaishno Devi Online Helicopter Fraud Case

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed a chargesheet against seven accused in the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi online helicopter ticket booking fraud case. According to the police officials, after completion of the investigation of the cases and collecting all the pieces of evidence, offences were proved against the seven accused and subsequently, the chargesheets was filed.

The seven accused in the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi's online helicopter ticket booking fraud case are identified as Ashok Kumar Sharma, Lakhpati Paswan, and Santosh Kumar from Bihar, and also Sunil Chawla, Monu Pankaj, Deepak Kumar and Gajanand Meghwa from Rajasthan. According to the J&K police, chargesheets are filed in two cases under sections 419, 420, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under sections 66, 66-D of the Information Technology Act.

This comes after J&K police arrested 4 people from Rajasthan in March for duping people under the pretext of providing helicopter tickets to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu, through fake websites.

Jammu Cyber police busted Vaishno Devi booking fraud

On March 17, Jammu Cyber Police nabbed four persons for allegedly duping people under the pretext of providing helicopter tickets to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu, through fake websites. According to the Jammu cyber police, the operation was carried out with assistance from Rajasthan Police.

In a statement released, Jammu cyber police said, "With the assistance of Rajasthan Police a gang of fraudsters has been busted for offering fake online to and fro helicopter tickets to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine through fake websites. During the raid, the cyber Police Jammu team succeeded in nabbing four fraudsters, including the kingpin."

According to the Jammu police, they received cyber fraud complaints from the helicopter service provider of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and multiple complaints from pilgrims regarding the fake websites.

After receiving the complaints, the technical team of the Cyber Police investigated and obtained information from the domain provider of the fake websites. And based on those findings, they got crucial information on domain registration and also obtained over 40 such fake websites. "The technical team zeroed in the common IP user and found out the whereabouts of these fraudsters and also found that they were operating from Kota Rajasthan,” a statement from Jammu cyber police read. (An IP or "Internet Protocol" address is a unique address that identifies a device on the internet or a local network)

The Cyber Police team, in cooperation with Rajasthan Police, busted the racket of fake websites and arrested four fraudsters, including a kingpin, who were involved in creating fake websites and duping people in the name of providing helicopters to and fro service to Vaishno Devi Shrine. After obtaining transit remand, the team of cyber police brought the accused to Jammu for further investigation into the fake tickets.