J&K: CISF Arrests Three Men Carrying Fake Aadhaar Cards At Jammu Airport

Security forces at the Jammu airport on Thursday, February 11, arrested three people and fake Aadhaar cards were recovered from them. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at the airport detained Yasir Hussain, Mohammad Rafi, and Parvinder, all from Doda. The Security personnel found something suspicious and asked them to produce their documents.

According to officials, all the three men were planning to fly to the Leh airport. It is learned that after preliminary questions, the three were handed over to the police who formally arrested them. The arrest was confirmed by Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli.

BSF neutralises 3 Pakistani smugglers in Samba

In a major anti-drug operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) neutralised three Pakistani smugglers at the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector in the early hours of Sunday, February 6. The Police have recovered 36 packets of narcotics weighing about 1 kg each, some Pakistan currency, one Pakistan-made cough syrup, one pistol, and one magazine. It is learned that the recovery is worth more than Rs 180 crore.

"Three smugglers coming from Pakistan neutralized in an operation by BSF troops. 36 packets of narcotics weighing about 1 kg each, Pakistan currency, one Pakistan-made cough syrup, 1 pistol, 1 magazine, and 9 rounds recovered", IG BSF DK Boora in Samba, J&K told ANI.

In a press statement, the BSF mentioned, "In the early hours of Feb 6, the alert troops of BSF Jammu neutralized 3 Pak smugglers who were trying to smuggle Narcotics through Samba International border and recovered 36 Packets (Approx 36 Kgs) of Narcotics, likely to be Heroin and thwarted a big smuggling attempt. The search of the area is in progress".

(Image: PTI)