J&K: Clashes Erupt Between Nomadic Groups In Ramban Over Cattle Grazing; 3 Injured

In a shocking development, a clash was reported between two nomadic groups in the highland meadows of Ladda Dhar in J&K’s Ramban district on Monday, leaving at least 12 injured. Tensions prevailed between Hindu Gaddis and Muslim Gujjars about grazing their cattle on forest land as three of them have been critically injured in the ensuing clashes and have been taken to a nearby government hospital for further treatment.

Police have arrested five persons over the clash. It is learned that both groups fall under the Scheduled Tribes category. Three of the critically injured people are currently under care at Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam visited the area along with SP Mohita Sharma concerning the rising friction between the two groups over the years and said police have been asked to set up two more pickets and increase patrolling. Security forces are directed to occupy dominating heights in the remote area to conduct patrolling at regular intervals.

Tribal groups clashes in Jammu & Kashmir

The Police held a meeting to sort out the differences where Islam suggested to representatives of both groups they apply for a grant of grazing rights under the Forest Rights Act in the 900-hectare swathe of land.

Until then, a committee headed by the divisional forest officer, Batote, and also comprising tehsildars and SHOs of Batote and Ramban Tehsils, will visit the five villages in the area to demarcate grazing areas for both groups.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time the two groups clashed. The 294 Gaddi families in the area, comprising 3,590 persons and 3,996 animals, are settled in these five villages, and nearly 350 Gujjar families, comprising 2,650 persons and 6,356 cattle, migrate from the plains of Udhampur, Jammu, and Samba before the onset of summer in April-May.

As per a practice followed over centuries, the Gujjars stay in the Ladda Dhar highlands till September-October.

Informal boundaries drawn up over the years have allowed them to graze their cattle without friction though both the groups have equal rights on the use of forests or forest land in the area. But, the two groups have often overstepped into each other’s grazing areas with their population increasing.

In September 2021 a similar clash was reported in which more than six persons were injured.

(Image: Republic)