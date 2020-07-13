J&K Courts Located In 'red Zones' To Conduct Virtual Hearing Till July 31 Amid COVID-19

Putting information technology to innovative use, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal has ordered that courts falling in 'red zone' areas will conduct hearing through virtual mode till July 31.

As per the order, "To prevent further spread of the deadly infection, it is imperative that the High Court at Srinagar Wing and other allied subordinate courts, which are falling in ‘Red zones’, conduct hearing through virtual mode effective till July 31." The order further reads that "the identification of cases and their listing shall be done in accordance with circular dated May 28 and July 1, while the advocates appearing for the cases shall cause their appearance through virtual mode as well from the residences or offices."

Coronavirus outbreak

These decisions have been taken in the wake of the novel Coronavirus outbreak that has already claimed 171 lives and infected more than 10,000 people in the union territory. The tally of COVID-19 infected people in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 10,513 with 357 people testing positive for the disease on Sunday. Officials said that 295 people from Kashmir and 62 from Jammu division tested positive while 10 fresh deaths — 9 from Kashmir and one from Jammu — were reported Monday.

Officials further said that out of 45,24,55 test results available, 4,41,942 samples have been tested negative till July 12.

They said that 3,13,152 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 37,867 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 31 in hospital quarantine, 4,355 in hospital isolation and 45,354 under home surveillance. Besides, 225366 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Meanwhile, strict lockdown restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley and no movement of people, except for essential services and medical emergencies, is being allowed. The concerned authorities have been directed to disallow all kinds of movement and activities in red zone areas. No one is being allowed to move in or out of these areas.

(PTI image for representation)

