J&K DGP Dilbag Singh Chairs Security Review Meeting At Kulgam, Takes Stock Of Situation

Jammu & Kashmir Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh visited Kulgam in the South Kashmir region on Friday and chaired a security review meeting with the Army, CRPF and jurisdictional officers. During the meeting, he took stock of the security situation of the district. The DGP, in the review meeting, directed the officers to brief the personnel on a regular basis, especially the forces guarding the vital installations and important persons. The officers representing different forces briefed the DGP about the measures taken on different fronts with regard to the safety and security of People in Jammu and Kashmir.

Who was present in the meeting?

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh was accompanied by IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar. The DGP was received by DIG SKR Abdul Jabbar, SSP Kulgam Shri Gurinderpal Singh and other jurisdictional officers. Besides the IGP Kashmir, the meeting was attended by Brig Sector 01 RR Vijay Mahadevan, Brig Sector 02 RR A. S. Pundher, DIG SKR, Abdul Jabbar, DIG CRPF Anantnag, D.P Uphaday, SSP Kulgam, COs of Army, CRPF and gazetted jurisdictional officers.

What did the meeting revolve around?

Addressing the officers in the meeting, the J&K DGP stressed intensified cordon and search operations to eliminate the remaining terrorists. He directed the officers to further strengthen and augment the intelligence as well as security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people. The DGP said all the suspicious elements that are providing any kind of support to terrorist activities should be kept under the radar to foil their attempts. Stringent action should be taken against the elements found involved in anti-peace activities, he directed.

During the meeting, the DGP reiterated the importance of maintaining close synergy between the J&K Police and other agencies to meet the security challenges. The DGP directed the officers to revisit the security plans of their respective jurisdictions. He directed officers to remain extra alert as terror outfits are continuously trying to foment trouble and disturb the peace. The DGP ordered a series of measures to further tighten the nose of anti- nation elements.

(Image Credits - ANI/PTI)