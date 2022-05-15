J&K DGP Dilbag Singh Directs Police Personnel To Bolster Intelligence & Anti-terror Ops

In a key development pertaining to the crackdown on terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Saturday directed police personnel to bolster intelligence as well as security grids in their respective areas. DGP Dilbag Singh chaired a meeting with senior police officers to review the security situation in the J&K and directed the police to strengthen their anti-terrorism operations. The police chief also asked officers to keep a vigil on suspicious developments in the UT.

Dilbag Singh chaired a meeting with senior police officers on Saturday, wherein he reviewed the progress of the targets set for the ongoing year. During the meeting, the J&K DGP directed them to intensify anti-terror operations and keep watch on all suspicious elements providing support to terrorist activities in the region. The development comes amid increased terror activities being reported in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu & Kashmir Police directed to bolster secuirty

J&K Police chief Dilbag Singh, during the meeting, stressed augmenting and modernising checks at Naka points on national highways and on inter-district roads. He further directed the police to keep a check on anti-national elements and criminals travelling by road in the region. Singh also assured of all possible support and resources from the police headquarters towards strengthening investigations at the district level.

Furthermore, Singh also pressed for quick disposal of cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He said that the cases must be submitted for judicial determination within the prescribed period and asked the officers to update data of anti-peace elements on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, he also directed the officers to update the database of martyrs, in order to ensure the welfare of the next of kin of the people who lose their lives in the region due to attacks. The DGP further encouraged his personnel to carry out skill development and employability-related programmes for the wards and family members of martyrs in J&K.

Rahul Bhat's murder avenged

The development comes after DGP Dilbag Singh confirmed that all three terrorists suspected to have killed Rahul Bhat, a government employee from J&K who was gunned down inside the tehsil office in Chadoora town on Thursday, have been neutralised. Earlier, J&K LG Manoj Sinha met Rahul's family and assured them that the government stood by the grieving family. "The terrorists eliminated today are suspected to have been involved in the killing of Rahul Bhat in Chadoora Budgam yesterday," said DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday.

