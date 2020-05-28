IED-fitted Car With 50-60 Kg Bomb Drum Like Pulwama Terror Attack; JeM & LeT Role: JK DGP

Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh confirmed the involvement of terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lakshar after averting a Pulwama like attack bid on Thursday, after a white Hyundai Santro car was seized following a chase.

Joining Republic TV live on Thursday, DGP Dilbagh Singh revealed that the police had received a credible tip-off about an IED-laden vehicle moving from one location to another and that the vehicle was intercepted later after a couple of rounds were fired. The IED was exploded on Thursday early morning in a nearby area in-situ by the Bomb Disposal Squads after the people living there were evacuated.

DGP Dilbagh Singh also revealed that the modus operandi was similar to that of the heinous February 2019 Pulwama terror attack, pointing out that once again it was a car that was used, with a fake registration number. Further, a big barrel with 50-60 kg IED materials was found inside the vehicle. Further, the J&K DGP said that Pakistan-based Lakshar and Jaish were involved in this incident and that further investigation was underway.

The terrorists managed to flee the spot after abandoning the car, and a manhunt is in progress in this regard. This happened on Wednesday evening, after a vehicle skipped a signal between 8:30 to 9:30 pm at Aayangund Rajpora, Pulwama. The forces fired rounds in the air, and then followed the vehicles, forcing those inside it to scarper. A team of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) is set to arrive at the location to investigate the matter.

The modus-operandi of the foiled attack bears a striking similarity to what happened on 14 February, 2019, as a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred in the attack, which was the worst ever on Indian security forces. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The attacker was Adil Ahmad Dar, a local from Pulwama district, and a member of Jaish-e-Mohammed. It led to a severe heightening of tensions between India and Pakistan.

