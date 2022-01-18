J&K DGP Proposes Well-coordinated Surveillance System To Ensure Security During R-Day

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, on January 17, chaired an 'all Police Wing/unit heads meeting' ahead of Republic Day on January 26. During the conclave, DGP Singh pointed out Pakistan-led misinformation that has been doing the rounds in relation to a bomb scare and civilian killings. Officials confirmed that the top cop further reviewed 'J&K Police functioning' and devised strategies to combat crimes in a 'more progressive and effective manner'.

Elements involved in notorious crimes must be booked under Public Safety Act, the DGP had said. Further, sources confirmed to Republic TV that DGP Singh has directed fellow police personnel to probe into offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, terror, and other crimes of special nature with alertness and technicality.

'Pakistan sponsored agencies engaged in spreading misinformation': J&K DGP Singh

During the meeting, the J&K Police chief stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan-led country has sponsored its agencies to circulate concocted stories on social media to disturb peace in the Union Territory. Further, DGP Dilbag Singh said that concrete steps are being taken to effectively deal with such propaganda.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP proposes a 'well-coordinated surveillance system'

He emphasised dealing with challenges like radicalization and recruitment of locals with advanced efficiency to counter-terrorism operations. Also, DGP Singh has proposed a well-coordinated surveillance system and beefing up security to counter any nefarious plans to disrupt peace during Republic Day celebrations across the Union Territory. Preparations for the upcoming Republic Day were also reviewed during the meeting, a police spokesperson said.

Taking to Twitter, J&K Police stated, "The DGP emphasized monitoring and dealing with the challenges like radicalization and recruitment of locals more purposefully and efficiently. He said that well-coordinated surveillance systems must be ensured to undo nefarious plans of the enemies of peace."

J&K Police tweeted, "DGP, J&K Sh Dilbag Singh chairs all Police Wing/unit heads meeting; Reviews Police functioning, Republic Day preparations Make strategies and plan to fight crime in a more progressive and effective manner: DGP advises officers for booking notorious criminals under PSA."

