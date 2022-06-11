J&K: Encounter Breaks Out In Kulgam's Khandipora; Security Forces Neutralise 1 Terrorist

Quick links:
Image: PTI
In a massive development, an encounter broke out in the Khandipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district between security forces and terrorists on Saturday in which one terrorist has been neutralised by the forces. Notably, one army personnel also has been injured in the ongoing counter-terror operation. The J&K police on Saturday informed through its official Twitter handle about the encounter that is still underway in the Khandipora area of south Kashmir.
According to the Kashmir zone police, in a joint operation of J&K police and other security forces, one terrorist has been killed in an encounter that was started on Saturday in the Kulgam district. As per the initial information from the officials, the terrorist has been identified as a member of the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. "Encounter has started at Khandipora area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir zone police announced through its official Twitter handle.
#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit HM killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/FqBjUaDAZA— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 11, 2022
Earlier this week, four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in three separate encounters in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in just 24 hours. While two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in J&K's Kupwara district on Tuesday morning, one was killed in Baramulla, and another one was killed on Monday evening in another encounter in the Sopore district.
Speaking on the Sopore and Kupwara encounters, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar spoke to ANI and provided details about neutralising the terrorists. Briefing about the Sopore encounter, the IGP Kashmir said that a Pakistani terrorist identified as Hanzalla from Pakistan's Lahore was killed by security forces on Monday. He further also informed that several incriminating materials including an AK-47 and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the terrorist.
In addition to that, Kumar also said two foreign terrorists and one local terrorist escaped from the cordon following which search operations were initiated. Further speaking on the Kupwara encounter that took place in the Chaktaras Kandi area on Tuesday morning, Vijay Kumar informed that a joint operation was launched by the Kupwara Police and that the Indian Army following which the two LeT terrorists were neutralized by the security forces. Several arms and ammunition were recovered including many AK-47s among other items, he added.