J&K: Encounter Breaks Out In Kulgam's Khandipora; Security Forces Neutralise 1 Terrorist

In a massive development, an encounter broke out in the Khandipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district between security forces and terrorists on Saturday in which one terrorist has been neutralised by the forces. Notably, one army personnel also has been injured in the ongoing counter-terror operation. The J&K police on Saturday informed through its official Twitter handle about the encounter that is still underway in the Khandipora area of south Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir zone police, in a joint operation of J&K police and other security forces, one terrorist has been killed in an encounter that was started on Saturday in the Kulgam district. As per the initial information from the officials, the terrorist has been identified as a member of the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. "Encounter has started at Khandipora area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir zone police announced through its official Twitter handle.

4 terrorists killed in 24 hours

Earlier this week, four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in three separate encounters in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in just 24 hours. While two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in J&K's Kupwara district on Tuesday morning, one was killed in Baramulla, and another one was killed on Monday evening in another encounter in the Sopore district.