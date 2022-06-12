J&K: Encounter Breaks Out In Pulwama; Security Forces Neutralise 3 LeT-backed Terrorists

As security forces continue to crackdown on terror forces in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), three terrorists were neutralised by them in an encounter operation that broke out on Saturday in the Drabgam area of Pulwama in South Kashmir.

In a joint operation of J&K police, CRPF and the Indian army, the security forces gunned down three terrorists that had links with the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). According to the J&K Police, the three terrorists were locals and have been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, Fazil Nazir Bhat and Irfan Ah Malik. The police have also recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two AK 47 rifles and 1 pistol from their possession. Notably, Junaid Sheergojri who was the first terrorist to be neutralised in the Pulwama encounter operation was involved in the killing of J&K police constable Reyaz Ahmad Thokar.

"All three killed terrorists are locals, linked with terror outfit LeT. One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in the killing of our colleague Martyr Reyaz Ahmad on May 13," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, reported ANI. He also said that the other two terrorists who were gunned down in the encounter operatrion were from the Pulwama district.

It is pertinent to mention that J&K police constable Reyaz Thokar succumbed to injuries on May 13, after he was shot at by terrorists in the Gadoora area of Pulwama near his residence. Thokar was a local resident who was under treatment at Pulwama hospital where he succumbed to bullet wounds.

Kulgam encounter

An encounter broke out in the Khandipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district between security forces and terrorists on Saturday in which one terrorist was neutralised by the forces. Notably, one army personnel also suffered injuries in the counter-terror operation. The J&K police on Saturday informed through its official Twitter handle about the encounter that was still underway in the Khandipora area of south Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir zone police, in a joint operation of J&K police and other security forces, one terrorist was killed in an encounter that was started on Saturday in the Kulgam district. As per the initial information from the officials, the terrorist was identified as Rasiq Ahmed Ganie, a resident of Shouch Kulgam and a member of the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. "Encounter has started at Khandipora area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir zone police announced through its official Twitter handle.

J&K police informed in a press release that action was taken based on specific information regarding the presence of a terrorist in Kulgam's Khandipora village. A joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (9RR) & CRPF (18Bn) in the said area during which the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. However, in order to evacuate civilians trapped around the encounter site, the joint team ensured the evacuation of all civilians to the safer places, J&K police informed.