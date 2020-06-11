J&K Forces Bust Massive LeT Narcotics Module; Arrest 3, Seize 21kg Heroin & Rs 1.34 Crore

In another major victory for the armed forces in Jammu & Kashmir, the Handwara police on Thursday busted a massive Pakistan-sponsored narcotics racket and arrested 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba terror associates. From their possession, about 21 kgs of heroin at a market value of Rs 100 crore was nabbed and Indian currency of about Rs 1.34 Crore cash was also seized. While addressing a press conference, the SP of Handwara Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy revealed that all finances from this drug peddling were being used to fund terror activities in the state with help from across the border.

"We were receiving inputs from 2 weeks regarding this terror module. All arrested people were in touch with Pakistan handlers. They were involved in drug dealing in Kashmir. Finance was then used for terrorist activities," said SP, GV Sundeep Chakravarthy.

As per sources, this drug module was being pushed from across the LOC to as far as Punjab. The SP stated that they were looking towards arresting more people with the help of the 3 arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba associates and that the forces would crush the entire narcotics racket soon.

Handwara Police (J&K) today busted a huge Pakistan sponsored narco-terror module. 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba terror associates were arrested, they were in touch with Pak handlers. 21 kg heroin, Indian currency with the value of Rs 1.34 Crores seized: SP Handwara Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy pic.twitter.com/4iMSdOCbTG — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020

