J&K: Forces Neutralise One Terrorist In Shopian Encounter, Fresh Probe Underway

In a positive development, the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir successfully neutralised an unidentified terrorist on Friday morning from the Rakhama area of Shopian district. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, the terrorist was killed during an encounter that broke in the early hours of Friday. The presence of the terrorist was identified in the search operation after which he was given a chance to surrender however he fired at the J&K forces in return triggering an encounter.

Further details are awaited on the development as the search operation is still underway.

As per the on-ground details obtained by the Republic Media Network the terrorist was a local boy of Kulgam district. Moreover, the J&K Police along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRP) team that is currently on the task have suspected the presence of a second terrorist. The body of the slain terrorist has been recovered along with arms and ammunition.

Security oppressions in Shopian district

Only last week, the Security forces had neutralised a terrorist identified as Anayat Ashraf Dar after an encounter broke out in the Chitragam Kalan area in Keshwa village of Jammu and Kasmir's Shopian district. The encounter almost lasted the entire night, during which period the terrorist was given several opportunities to surrender. According to Kashmir Zone Police, he refused to surrender and was later killed in the encounter.

The killing of Anayat Ashraf was a huge success for forces as he was involved as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) responsible for helping terrorists, and had fired on a civilian, Jeewer Hameed Bhat. Even before the encounter had started the deceased terrorist had threatened to kill the villagers. Arms and ammunition were also later recovered.

Prior to that, just two months ago a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander was killed in a similar overnight encounter in the Shopian district. Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram, responsible not just for attacks on security forces but also for civilian killings, was neutralised by security forces in July. Apart from Akram, another terrorist was also killed at that time. IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, had informed that the encounter operation was initiated on July 18 evening after receiving information about two terrorists hiding at a house in Shopian.