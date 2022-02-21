J&K: Four Revenue Officers Arrested In Land Mafia Case; 21 Locations Raided

In a major crackdown on land grabbing mafia in J&K, police have arrested 4 revenue officers for transferring land in direction of dealers. About 21 locations located in the Union Territory have been raided. It is learned that more arrested are likely to happen concerning the case.

Police now investigating money laundering, disproportionate assets, invoking provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and PMLA. According to the sources, government records were hidden at the houses of the retired officials.

Earlier in 2020, the crime branch of J&K Police had unearthed a land scam in which 108-Kanal state land worth crores was transferred to the land-mafia by the Revenue officers on “fake and fraudulent documents”. An FIR was registered against five persons concerning the case. It was learned that the huge state chunk of land of the Sunjwan area was allegedly transferred to four persons on fake documents.

The crime branch had identified Hassan Din, Fam Ali alias Fami, Fazal Hassain, and Rashad Ahmed, residents of Barmini in district Jammu as the beneficiaries. Furthermore, an FIR was also registered for hatching a criminal conspiracy to fraudulently create the right of tenant and ownership rights over government land, against Abdul Majid from Jalalabad.

BSF Neutralises 3 Pakistani Smugglers In Samba

In a major anti-drug operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) neutralised three Pakistani smugglers at the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector in the early hours of Sunday, February 6. The Police have recovered 36 packets of narcotics weighing about 1 kg each, some Pakistan currency, one Pakistan-made cough syrup, one pistol, and one magazine. It is learned that the recovery is worth more than Rs 180 crore.

"Three smugglers coming from Pakistan neutralized in an operation by BSF troops. 36 packets of narcotics weighing about 1 kg each, Pakistan currency, one Pakistan-made cough syrup, 1 pistol, 1 magazine and 9 rounds recovered", IG BSF DK Boora in Samba, J&K told ANI.

In a press statement, the BSF mentioned, "In the early hours of Feb 6, the alert troops of BSF Jammu neutralized 3 Pak smugglers who were trying to smuggle Narcotics through Samba International border and recovered 36 Packets (Approx 36 Kgs) of Narcotics, likely to be Heroin and thwarted a big smuggling attempt. The search of the area is in progress".

(Image: RepublicWorld)