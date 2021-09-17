J&K Government Constitutes Screening Committee To Check 'anti-national Activities'

In a modification to a previously issued order against those involved in anti-national activities, Jammu and Kashmir security forces have now constituted a union territory-level screening committee headed by the J&K Chief Secretary 'to carry on the verification character and Antecedents (Past Life) of all Government employees and selectees'. The update includes a provision to review which was not present in the earlier notice. The move is aimed at checking the past records of all J&K government employees, including those at senior positions, to verify if they have been involved in any anti-national activity.

Govt employees asked to maintain 'loyalty and allegiance' to the Union of India

A notice by the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered every government employee to mandatorily maintain "absolute integrity, honesty and allegiance to the Union of India and its Constitution."

"Every Government employee is mandatorily required to maintain absolute integrity, honesty and allegiance to the Union of India and its Constitution and do nothing which is unbecoming of a Government servant. Further, a Government employee is bound by the J&K Government Employees Conduct Rules, L97L all the time during his service. These rules contain various provisions covering a wide range of activities governing conduct of employees in public and private," the J&K Government notice read.

List of anti-national activities to be checked by authorities

The Government has listed seven anti-national activities on the basis of which verification will be carried out.

Involvement in any violent activities including 'sabotage, espionage, treason, terrorism, subversion, sedition, secession, facilitating foreign interference'.

Association or sympathy with persons who have intentions of carrying out the above-mentioned acts.

Involvement of an individual's immediate family, persons. sharing residential space with the employee to whom he or she may be bound by affection, influence, or obligation or involved in any of the acts, directly or indirectly, in the above-mentioned acts having potential of subjecting the individual to duress, thereby posing a grave security risk.

Failure to report associated individual's illegal activities like connection with any foreign government, associations, foreign nationals known to be directly or indirectly hostile to India's national and security interests.

Failure to report any unauthorised association with a suspected or known collaborator or employee of a foreign intelligence service.

Reports indicating that representatives or nationals from a foreign country are acting to increase the vulnerability of the individual to possible future exploitation, coercion or pressure.

Failure to report contacts with citizens of other countries or financial interests in other countries which make an individual potentially vulnerable to coercion, exploitation, or pressure by a foreign government.

In the end, the notice mentions that such cases involving illegal activities of government employees shall be submitted to the Screening Committee constituted for the purpose vide Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services.