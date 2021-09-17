J&K Government Constitutes Screening Committee To Check 'anti-national Activities'

Quick links:
Image: @Manoj_Sinha/Twitter/PTI/Representative
In a modification to a previously issued order against those involved in anti-national activities, Jammu and Kashmir security forces have now constituted a union territory-level screening committee headed by the J&K Chief Secretary 'to carry on the verification character and Antecedents (Past Life) of all Government employees and selectees'. The update includes a provision to review which was not present in the earlier notice. The move is aimed at checking the past records of all J&K government employees, including those at senior positions, to verify if they have been involved in any anti-national activity.
A notice by the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered every government employee to mandatorily maintain "absolute integrity, honesty and allegiance to the Union of India and its Constitution."
"Every Government employee is mandatorily required to maintain absolute integrity, honesty and allegiance to the Union of India and its Constitution and do nothing which is unbecoming of a Government servant. Further, a Government employee is bound by the J&K Government Employees Conduct Rules, L97L all the time during his service. These rules contain various provisions covering a wide range of activities governing conduct of employees in public and private," the J&K Government notice read.
The Government has listed seven anti-national activities on the basis of which verification will be carried out.
In the end, the notice mentions that such cases involving illegal activities of government employees shall be submitted to the Screening Committee constituted for the purpose vide Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services.