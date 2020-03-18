The Debate
The Debate
J&K Govt Deploys 20 Deputy SPs For Assisting Administration Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Law & Order

The Jammu and Kashmir govt deployed around 20 Deputy Superintendents of Police officers for assisting the administration in its efforts to fight coronavirus.

Written By Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil | Mumbai | Updated On:
J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday deployed around 20 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySP) officers for assisting the administration in its efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus epidemic in the State. An order issued by the Home Department in Srinagar stated that these officers will help the administration in tracing contacts of coronavirus positive patients, isolation/quarantine of suspected and positive cases.

Bar Association Handwara suspends routine work

The officers will remain stationed at district control rooms set up in all districts by the Health and Medical Education Department. To curb the spread of COVID 19 or coronavirus, Bar Association Handwara on March 18 suspended the routine work in all the courts of district.

It is pertinent to mention that today, the administration has imposed Section 144 in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Lt. Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has declared COVID-19 as an epidemic in Jammu and Kashmir. In the valley, non-cooperation by suspect patients is now a criminal offence. The public entry has been barred in the civil Secretariat, HoD level offices.

First Published:
COMMENT
