J&K HC Refuses To Interfere In Matter Seeking Educating People On Removing Lockdown Curbs

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court closed down the issue on educating and preparing the public upon removal of lockdown curbs after the government assured it that important steps would be taken and rules which would be framed, which would be given full publicity. The direction was passed after a status report was filed by Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education department (H&ME), A Dulloo, stating that the matter is still under active consideration and instructions are awaited from the Government of India. As per the report, the directions on all issues of COVID-19 are issued by the Central Government, Ministry of Home, which had been complied with by the government of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

'No further intervention by this Court is required'

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal after perusing the report remarked that in view of the fact that the government of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is aware of the importance of the issue and has assured that all essential steps as are required would be taken and guidelines which would be formulated as directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs would be given full publicity. "No further intervention by this Court is required in the matter," the bench remarked while closing down the matter. Pertinently, the High court had asked the authorities to prepare the public for the permissible conduct upon removal of the restrictions (partial or complete), the progression of COVID-19 virus infection and life of virus, the possibility of carriers existing and infecting despite the lockdown and all related information.

Meanwhile, District Administration Shopian has established On the Spot Sampling and Testing Collection Centre at Chitragam village in Shopian, which has been declared red zone after fresh COVID 19 positive cases emerged. It is pertinent to mention here that the aforesaid village is the biggest populated village in the district. On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Shopian Choudhary Mohammad Yasin a team of medical and paramedical staff has been deputed for on the Spot Testing of villagers at their doorsteps.

Testing allows identifying the infected persons, guiding them to medical treatment, their isolation, tracing and quarantining their contacts. Special Rapid Sample Collection Centres have been set up in the village and other line departments have been pressed into service for reaching out to the people of this village to provide essential commodities at their doorstep so that people should not face any kind of inconvenience.

(Image credits: PTI)