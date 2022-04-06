J&K HC Seeks List Of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis In UT; Gives Centre 6 Weeks Time To Respond

The divisional bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has asked the government to identify illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh in the Union Territory. The Court gave directions to the Home Secretary to identify and prepare a list of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living in J&K in the next six weeks. This comes amid increased cases of Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshis illegally entering the Union Territory is being reported. Many illegal immigrants have so far been entered the immigration detention centres under the Foreigners' Act by the UT administration.

The High Court has now given six weeks to the government to identify immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh who have illegally entered the Union Territory. The division bench comprising Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi passed the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Hunar Gupta seeking deportation of such illegal immigrants. “We direct the secretary home, UT of J&K to consider the matter and to evolve a mechanism for the identification of all illegal immigrants and to prepare a list after identifying them,” the court said.

“The said exercise may be carried out, most promptly, within a period of six weeks,” the bench said in its order. According to government data, over 13,700 foreigners, including Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals, have settled in Jammu and other districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The population of illegal immigrants in the area have increased marginally from 2008 to 2016, as per the data. However, the PIL filed at the court claimed that the number of illegal immigrants in the region is much over the official figures.

Rohingyas in J&K

Over 200 Rohingyas, a Bengali-dialect speaking Muslim minority from Myanmar, are being lodged in a holding centre at Kathua after being caught in Jammu. The detainees were caught during the verification drive done in March last year, to identify illegal settlers in the region. Earlier this week, the J&K police detained 12 Rohingya Muslims in Jammu's Ramban district. As informed by officials, the Rohingyas had arrived at the Dar village in Gool tehsil as part of a Tablighi Jamaat group for religious purposes and were reportedly residing in mosques.

However, the police after receiving the input of their whereabouts immediately went to the place and arrested all of them. All of them have been sent to detention. The police identified the 12 Rohingyas and sent them to a holding centre in the Hiranagar area of Kathua district, where their documents will be verified and later they will be deported to their native countries.