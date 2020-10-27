J&K: Hizbul Terrorist Surrenders During Encounter With Security Forces In Awantipora

On Monday, a terrorist who had recently joined proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen surrendered during an encounter in Awantipora's Noorpora in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist has been identified as Saqib Akbar Waza. He is a resident of Gulshanpura, Pulwama, and was pursuing B.Tech in Punjab's Patiala.

Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police apprised about the surrender and shared a video in which the surrendered terrorist was seen being united with his family members.

In the video, Waza said that he is grateful to the security forces that they have given him a chance to begin a new life.

"I joined the militancy on September 25 and I am thankful to the security forces that they have given me a chance to start a new life again. I would like to say that everyone should try to become a good person and should not join any terror outfit. And everyone should take care of their parents," he said.

During the encounter, one AK rifle was also seized by the police. Earlier on Monday, an unidentified terrorist was also killed in the same operation in the Noorpora area of Pulwama.

Similar incident in J&K

In a similar incident on October 16, a terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir surrendered before the security forces during a joint anti-terrorism operation. The man had joined terrorism just a few days ago. An AK-47 assault rifle has been recovered from him. Soon the terrorist, with his hands up in the air, is seen approaching the soldier, who assures no harm will be done to him.

That's how Indian Army functions. A terrorist surrendered in Kashmir . He was treated with full respect and dignity by brave soldiers of Indian Army. I urged all Kashmiris who were subverted by Pakistani extremist to surrender and become part of prosperous and vibrant India. pic.twitter.com/P93skNMaxQ — Praveen Kumar (@Praveen87754433) October 18, 2020

In another video, the man's father is showing gratitude to the security forces for saving his son.

