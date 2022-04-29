J&K Hospital Bomb Threat: Pouch Of Bullet Proof Jacket Found; 400 Gm IED Explosive Seized

In a recent update on an IED recovered near Batra Hospital in Jammu and Kashmir which was later defused, it was revealed that around 400 grams of explosives were found. Forces have also recovered a pouch of the Bullet Proof jacket from the IED recovery site. Visuals accessed by Republic TV show the recovered bullet proof jacket pouch was used to store ammunition.

On Thursday afternoon, information was received regarding some suspicious object found alongside the Jammu-Srinagar highway in the Sidhra area of Jammu city outskirts. The security forces defused a recovered Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was found next to Jammu’s Batra Hospital.

The investigation conducted so far reveals that it was a sticky bomb IED fitted with a timer and magnetic base to inflict maximum damage in the nearby area. The recovered explosive has been sent to forensics for further analysis.

Security forces have also recovered the pouch of a bullet proof jacket from the Batra IED recovery site. It is pertinent to mention that these pouches were used to store arms and ammunition for terror attacks in J&K. Police are probing if it is of those suspected terrorists who planted IED on Batra Hospital road in the Sidhra area of J&K.

Security forces foil big terror attempt

According to J&K Police, during the regular patrol carried out by the Jammu police along with other security forces, they found and recovered an IED close to the Batra hospital on Thursday. The Bomb Squad rushed to the spot to further carry out the defusion operation.

After examination, the site was sealed and the explosive was destroyed through a controlled mechanism carried out by the bomb squad of Jammu police. It is also pertinent to mention that the location of the recovered IED is close to the proposed site of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple in Jammu.

This comes following PM Modi’s recent visit to Union Territory and the Sunjwan encounter between security forces and terrorists in which two terrorists were killed.