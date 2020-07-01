J&K IG Reveals Details About Sopore Terror Attack, Slams Rumours On Civilian's Death

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar revealed details about the Sopore terror attack in which a three-year-old child was miraculously rescued by the police. He mentioned that two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists opened fire at the CRPF party resulting in the martyrdom of one CRPF jawan and injuries to three other personnel. Moreover, he informed the reporters that a 65-year-old civilian who was travelling with his grandson also passed away after being hit by a bullet. Rubbishing the rumours that the CRPF personnel killed the aforesaid civilian, Kumar contended that people must appreciate how the police rescued the three-year-old child risking their life.

J&K IG Vijay Kumar remarked, "At 7.30 am in the morning today, the CRPF was going to Model Town in Sopore like daily... When the CRPF jawan was deboarding from the vehicle, there was firing from the mosque. In this incident, one CRPF jawan was martyred and three personnel were injured. A 65-year-old man named Bashir along with a small child in a car was passing away. He lost his life when he got hit by a bullet while trying to flee with the child after getting out of the car. People are spreading rumours. Due to the fear of terrorists, his son too released a video that is false. I want to tell you that the police rescued the child despite the firing, risking their own life in the process. The family members should appreciate the police's action."

He added, "2 terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba- one Pakistani and one local terrorist entered the mosque and fired from there. When the police party entered the mosque, 2 magazines were recovered. One was a loaded magazine while the other was half empty."

'The rescue was very challenging'

Speaking to reporters on the rescue operation, Sopore SHO Azim Khan observed that the firing was still going on when the child was roaming around. He added that the child was going to Handwara along with his grandfather. Khan explained that the police's aim was to block the view of the terrorists for rescuing the child.

"We saw a small child who was roaming around. Meanwhile, the firing was still going on from the opposite side. The firing happened from the upper story of the mosque. In the firing, a CRPF jawan was martyred. Our aim was to block the view in order to rescue the child. It was very challenging as the terrorists were firing upon us. The child was going to Handwara with his grandfather," Sopore SHO Azim Khan said.

