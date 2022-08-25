J&K: Indian Army, Baramulla Police Avert Infiltration Bid In Uri, 3 Terrorists Neutralised

In a massive success for the security forces, the Indian Army and Baramulla police neutralised three terrorists and averted an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, informed police officials on Thursday. As per the sources, the infiltration attempt was foiled near the Madiyan Nanak post in the Kamalkote area of the Uri sector in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone police informed about the joint operation carried out by the Indian Army and Barlamulla police. Meanwhile, the security forces have initiated cordon and search operations across the area.

Army and Baramulla Police #neutralised 03 #infiltrators (FTs) near Madiyan Nanak post in #Kamalkote sector of #Uri. More details to be followed.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 25, 2022

Earlier in the day, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major smuggling bid in the Samba district. The incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday when BSF troops detected movement near the Chilliyari border outpost along in Samba following which they opened fire at the intruder who is suspected to be a Pakistani smuggler. Later, the forces launched a search operation and found around 8 kgs of narcotics, likely to be heroin, in a bag left by the person who managed to go back to the Pakistani side. Bloodstains were also found on the spot.

Indian Army foils multiple infiltration bids along LOC

Notably, the security forces have managed to avert four infiltration bids made at the border areas of India this week. The forces foiled three infiltration bids by terrorists in the last 72 hours, with the latest one at the LOC in the Pallanwala area of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector.

Prior to this, on Tuesday morning, the security forces also recovered the bodies of two Pakistan-based terrorists who were killed while making an infiltration attempt, after they stepped on a minefield, activating a series of mines.

In another incident that took place on the morning of August 21, India's forces deployed in the Jhangar sector of J&K's Nowshera detected the movement of 2-3 terrorists along the LOC who were trying to cut the fence to cross the border; however, they were injured after the forces opened fire.

(Image: PTI)