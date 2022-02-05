J&K: Journalist Arrested For 'anti-national' Content Social Media; PDP Chief Slams Move

A journalist in Jammu and Kashmir was arrested on Friday for social media posts that allegedly glorified terrorist activities and provoked the public to disturb law and order, the police said on Friday. Fahad Shah is the editor-in-chief of the online news magazine, 'thekashmirwalla'. He was arrested after a case was lodged by police in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

"It was reliably learnt by the Pulwama police that some Facebook users and portals were uploading anti-national content, including photographs, videos, and posts, with a criminal intention to create fear among the public and the content so uploaded can provoke the public to disturb law and order," a police spokesperson said.

He said that these Facebook users were uploading posts glorifying terrorist activities and causing a dent to the image of law-enforcing agencies, besides causing ill-will and disaffection against the country.

"As the aforementioned activities by some of the Facebook users amount to commission of cognizable offenses, the Pulwama police registered a case vide FIR No. 19/2022 under the relevant sections of law and initiated an investigation," the spokesperson said.

Fahad Shah was arrested during the course of the investigation and is currently in police custody. He was earlier questioned by police after the news portal uploaded a story based on a claim made by the family members of a terrorist, who was killed in an encounter in Naira on January 30.

Four ultras were killed in the encounter in Pulwama, police had said, but the family of one of the slain terrorists had claimed that their kin was innocent.

Why many Fahads will you arrest?: Mehbooba Mufti

Reacting to the journalist's arrest, People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said standing up for the truth is deemed anti-national.

"Standing up for the truth is deemed anti-national. Showing the mirror to a deeply intolerant and authoritarian government is also anti-national. Fahad's journalistic work speaks for itself and depicts the ground reality unpalatable to GOI. How many Fahads will you arrest?" she wrote on Twitter.

(With inputs from agency)