J&K L-G Assures Retribution For Terrorists' Cowardly Killing Of Young Policeman Arshad Mir

On September 12, Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha denounced the brutal murder of Police Officer Arshad Ashraf Mir by terrorists and said they will be punished for the act. The statement pertains to the killing and martyrdom of a J&K police sub-inspector in the Khanyar locality of Srinagar. The spine-chilling visuals from CCTV footage shows that the police personnel died after being shot at his skull by the perpetrator in broad daylight at point-blank-range, from behind.

'Terrorists will be punished': L-G Manoj Sinha

In a statement issued by the Office of Lieutenant Governor, Sinha said, "I strongly condemn the brutal killing of our braveheart Police Officer Arshad Ashraf Mir by terrorists. This is a handiwork of enemies of humanity & peace. His supreme sacrifice won't go in vain, terrorists will be punished for the act. Heartfelt condolences to the martyr's family."

Ahmad was shot dead from point-blank range by a terrorist in the Khanyar area. The sub-inspector was immediately rushed to Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Hospital in Soura where he was declared dead. The wreath-laying ceremony of the martyred cop was performed in Srinagar. The sub-inspector was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The Director-General of police said that the perpetrators of the heinous crime have been identified and they will be brought to justice.

Others grieve J&K cop martyred in Khanyar

Former Chief Ministers of the UT Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have issued statements over the death of a cop in a terrorist attack. In a tweet, Mufti said, "Saddened to hear about the death of J&K Police Sub Inspector Arshid Ahmed killed by militants at Khanyar today. May his soul rest in peace & condolences to his family."

Omar Abdullah said, "Sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of Sub Inspector Arshid Mir of @JmuKmrPolice in a dastardly attack in the heart of Srinagar city. A young life with so much promise, another grieving family. May Allah grant Arshid place in Jannat."

Further, J&K Police DGP Dilbag Singh said those behind the killing of sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad in Khanyar locality in Srinagar have been identified and will be brought to justice soon. He also called the killing of the youth cop very tragic.

"We have lost a brave young officer who was just at the threshold of service. He was learning the nuances of policing. He was deputed to a hospital for a check-up of the accused person and while coming back from the hospital, he was shot," Singh informed.