J&K: L-G Manoj Sinha Intensifies Anti-terror Ops, Delhi's Counter Terror Experts Reach UT

Taking cognizance of the recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha passed orders to intensify anti-terror operations. According to on-ground information accessed by Republic TV on the actions against terrorists, more than a dozen Cordon and Search Operations have been launched on a daily basis. Reportedly, the LG has also been summoned to Delhi by the Ministry of Home Affairs amid a tense situation in the valley.

Moreover, suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs) are also being grilled for possible terror hideouts or safe houses. A team of Counter Terror Experts from New Delhi is currently camping in Jammu and Kashmir to monitor and draft a strategy for counter-terror operations. Meanwhile, multiple operations are also underway in Srinagar on intelligence inputs of the Special Operations Group.

Srinagar terror attacks: Police neutralise LeT terrorist

After multiple civilian killings in J&K, terrorists engaged in a gun battle with Srinagar Poice on Friday leading to the killing of a LeT terrorist. According to the official information provided by the Kashmir Zone Police, the terrorist has been identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar of Trenz Shopian affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). It should be mentioned here that the Resistance Front (TRF) an offshoot of Pakistan-based LeT had taken responsibility for Thursday's terrorist attack and targeted killings in Srinagar.

Two encounters broke out in Srinagar within a span of few hours. The first one was witnessed in Srinagar's Natipura area on late Friday while another broke out in the Methan area during the early hours of Saturday. A terrorist was killed and another escaped in the first encounter while details of the second are still awaited. The steps from administrations came at a time when massive protests erupted in several areas of J&K demanding the security of the minorities in the Union Territory.

Sikh Community's warning to J&K Administration

After a Sikh Principal was killed in Srinagar, the Sikh Community marched on the streets of Jammu and Kashmir and said that they will not attend services until the Government ensures safety. Kashmiri Pandit organisations, too, demonstrated after two civilians from the community were killed in separate terrorist attacks. Meanwhile, a non-Kashmiri street vendor from Bihar and a cab driver were also killed. The terrorists involved in the killing of the driver Mohammad Shafi Lone were arrested from Bandipora. However, the primary accused remains absconding.