Last Updated:

J&K: LeT 'hybrid Terrorist' Involved In Labourers' Killing Dies In Anti-terror Operation

A Lashkar-e-Taiba "hybrid terrorist", who was arrested following the death of two labourers in a grenade blast in Shopian, has been killed in an anti-terror operation in J&K

Written By
Press Trust Of India
J&K

Image: Republic/PTI


A Lashkar-e-Taiba "hybrid terrorist", who was arrested following the death of two labourers in a grenade blast in Shopian, has been killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

"Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist and in continuous raids by police and security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists and SFs at Nowgam, Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist Imran Bashir Ganaie (was) killed by firing of another terrorist," Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet on Wednesday.

It said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were seized from the encounter site.

"The search operation is still going on," police said.

Two labourers from Kannauj area of Uttar Pradesh were killed in a grenade attack early Tuesday at Harmain in Shopian. Police arrested two people, including Ganaie, for their involvement in the incident.

READ | Mega crackdown on terror: Hybrid terrorist nabbed in Shopian; arms & ammunition recovered

"Hybrid terrorists" are unlisted radicalised people who carry out terror strikes and slip back into their routine lives often without leaving any trace. 

READ | Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead In His Orchard By Bloodthirsty Terrorists at J&K's Shopian
READ | Kashmiri Pandit gets killed in J&K's Shopian; eyewitness shares ordeal, expresses fear
READ | Kashmiri Pandit's killing in J&K's Shopian triggers protest; Al-Badr claims responsibility
READ | Targeted killings continue in J&K, 2 UP labourers killed in grenade attack in Shopian

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT