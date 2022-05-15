J&K LG Orders SIT Probe In Rahul Bhat's Targeted Killing, Inquiry On Tear Gas Quell On KPs

After meeting with a delegation led by Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders of the party, J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha has made a major announcement stating that he has ordered an inquiry on the tear gas shelling against the protesting Kashmiri Pandits in view of terrorist-killing of a government employee, Rahul Bhat.

Speaking to ANI, the J&K LG further said that strict actions will be taken against the officials involved in the action and an SIT team will be also formed which will carry out the further investigation. Referring to the allegations made by several Kashmiri Pandits that the police have used power, Sinha said that this angle will be also investigated by the SIT team.

"The killing was targeted to create fear in the atmosphere. However, we will appeal to the people to maintain peace as the government stands with them and security arrangements will be made", Sinha further said.

Apart from that, he also claimed that some miscreants are trying to disturb the atmosphere further adding that two terrorists have been killed and orders have been given to handle the situation peacefully and further not use force anywhere. "Neighbouring country knows that they cannot fight with India. In the future, we will try to stop such incidents", he assured.

On the other hand, BJP leader Ravinder Raina after his meeting with Jammu and Kashmir LG spoke to the media and slammed Pakistan for trying to create an atmosphere of terror in India. "Targeted killings should stop. Pakistan is trying to create an atmosphere of terror in India. Today, we demanded security provisions for Kashmiri Pandits", he said.

J&K Police uses tear gas shells and baton charge to stop protesting Kashmiri Pandits

This came after the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday resorted to baton charges and firing of tear gas shells for stopping the Kashmiri Pandit community members marching towards Srinagar airport to protest the killing of Rahut Bhat by terrorists in Budgam a day back.

The protesters first assembled at the Sheikhpora area of Budgam district, in central Kashmir after which they tried to proceed towards the airport but were stopped by the forces. The security forces further requested the people to disperse but they refused to budge and insisted on marching ahead, following which the police used batons and fired some tear smoke shells.

Notably, the community has been protesting over the past few days in the backdrop of the murder of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit employee, who was shot dead by terrorists at a government office in the Chadoora area of Budgam last week.