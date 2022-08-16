Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the Shopian terror attack in which Kashmir Pandit Sunil Kumar lost his life. His brother Pinto Kumar was also injured when terrorists fired upon them in an apple orchard in the Chotipora area of Shopian. While he was shifted to the hospital for further treatment, the area was cordoned off by the police. Taking to Twitter, Sinha prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and vowed that the terrorists responsible for this heinous act won't be spared.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha stated, "Pained beyond words on despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for barbaric act will not be spared."

Pained beyond words on despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for barbaric act will not be spared. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 16, 2022

Politicians condemn targeted killing

Meanwhile, condemnations poured in from leaders of mainstream parties in the Union Territory. For instance, JKPC chief Sajad Lone extended his condolence to the kin of the Kashmiri Pandit brothers and decried the dastardly attack. NC vice president Omar Abdullah also expressed his grief at the latest targeted killing in J&K and unequivocally condemned the terror incident in Shopian. However, PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti again politicised the tragedy by claiming that all residents of the UT have become "cannon fodder" in the Centre's endeavour to achieve normalcy.

Mehbooba Mufti opined, "Terribly sorry to hear about the targeted killing in Shopian. Condolences to the deceased’s family. GOI continues to behave like an ostrich with its head buried deep under the sand. Every resident of J&K has become cannon fodder in Delhi’s quest for ‘manufactured normalcy’."

Yet another dastardly attack by coward terrorists in Shopian. We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence. My condolences to the family. — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) August 16, 2022

Terribly sad news from South Kashmir today. An accident & a militant attack have left a trail of death & suffering. I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed & Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 16, 2022

Non-local labourer shot dead in J&K

The Shopian attack comes barely 4 days after a non-local labourer named Mohd Amrez was shot dead by terrorists in the Bandipora district in the wee hours of August 12. Though he was shifted to a hospital for treatment, he succumbed to his injuries later. Amrez hailed from Madhepura in Bihar and was staying in the Union Territory for the past three months. Condemning the incident, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a compensation of Rs.2 lakh for the kin of the deceased.