J&K: Massive Crackdown By Security Forces, Terror Hideout Busted In Shopian's Wachi

In a massive terror crackdown, security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in the Wachi area of Zainapora village in Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian district. This was a joint operation carried out by the Indian army along with J&K Police in the valley.

As per the visuals accessed by Republic, the terrorist had created an underground tunnel from where the forces recovered blankets and utensils. However, no arms and ammunition were recovered from the hideout as of now. The forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. This came in the backdrop of the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit by an Al-Badr terrorist in the district.

Kashmiri Pandit killed in a suspected terrorist attack

On Tuesday, a Kashmiri Pandit identified as Sunil Kumar Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in an apple orchard in the Shopian district. Sunil Kumar, who suffered two bullet wounds, later succumbed to his injuries. His brother Pintu who was also present at the spot sustained injuries.

"Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police informed.

On Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration sealed the house of the suspected accused terrorist identified as Adil Wani. His father and three brothers have also been arrested by police for sheltering him. According to police, Wani shot dead Sunil Kumar Bhat in the apple orchard and later took shelter at his home in Kutpora.

A cordon and search operation was launched by security forces but Wani, a categorized terrorist associated with the banned Al-Badr outfit, fled taking benefit of darkness after hurling grenades at the police party. Arms and ammunition, including one AK rifle, were recovered from Wani's house during the search operation, prompting officials to arrest his father and brothers and initiate the process to attach their house in the case.

Notably, incidents of targeted killing have recently witnessed a rise in the valley. Earlier in May, around three civilians including a Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat, a female Hindu teacher Rajni Bala, and three off-duty police officers were killed by terrorists. Later in June, a bank manager Vijay Kumar was also shot dead by terrorists in his office in Kulgam district.

(Image: Republic/PTI)