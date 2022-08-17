J&K: Massive Protests Erupt In Jammu Over Targeted Killing Of Kashmiri Pandit In Shopian

The recent incident of the targeted killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district has sparked widespread protests in the UT, with the community demonstrating against the government for its failure to provide adequate protection and security.

Kashmiri Pandits, along with other locals, took to the streets in Jammu in huge numbers, on August 17, protesting against the J&K government and administration, demanding relocation of members of the community to Jammu and protection for Hindus in the Valley.

The people, while slamming J&K LG Manoj Sinha, also demanded the government resign. The angry protestors in Jammu were seen holding posters and banners that read "Save Us" and "Minorities Unsafe in Kashmir". Tires were also set ablaze as part of the demonstrations.

Speaking to Republic TV, one of the protesters said that a situation of fear prevails among the people living in Kashmir and claimed that the situation is becoming worse than it was in the 1990s.

"Those who are residing from the 90s are also not spared. The situation today is worse than how it was in the 90s. We want the government to relocate all the government employees from Kashmir and further bring all the Kashmiri Pandits back to Jammu," the protestor told Republic.

Earlier on Tuesday, a group of Kashmiri Pandits also staged a protest in Budgam district. They were seen sitting on the roads raising slogans and demanding their relocation till the situation changes.

Kashmiri Pandit killed in a suspected terrorist attack

Earlier on Tuesday, a Kashmiri Pandit identified as Sunil Kumar Bhat was shot dead by terrorists at an apple orchard in the Shopian district. His brother Pintu who was also present at the spot sustained injuries.

It is pertinent to note that the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) offshoot Kashmir Freedom Fighters has claimed responsibility for the Shopian terror attack that took place on Tuesday. Issuing a statement, the terror group said that the Pandit brothers were targeted for encouraging people to take part in the Tiranga rallies in the valley.

(Image: Republic)