J&K: Medical Team Administering COVID Vaccines Held Hostage, Attacked By Locals In Rajouri

As India continues to vaccinate people against coronavirus infections, a medical team that had gone to Madhaar village of Rajouri’s Kotranka subdivision to administer COVID-19 vaccines was held hostage and attacked by locals. As a COVID vaccination team arrived in the village on Tuesday to vaccinate school children, some residents in the region allegedly obstructed the vaccination drive and kept the team hostage for more than an hour until more villagers intervened to restore calm.

Following this, the health department team has requested Kotranka Police to file an FIR against one Noor Hussain and others who raised slogans against the medical workers. In a complaint, the medical team stated, "Some local residents from the village including one Noor Hussain and his son also rushed to the vaccination site and hampered the process. The health team was threatened and accused. (The locals) also tried to attack the team members".

It was further mentioned that a tense situation was created at the school premises and all the students who came for vaccination were sent away. Meanwhile, the medical team was locked inside a room. Police have assured to investigate the matter.

Medical team attacked in Rajouri

A team of the health department from Kandi block reached Government Middle School of Madhaar village of Kotranka tehsil and began to vaccinate children between the age group of twelve to fifteen years against COVID-19. As soon as the vaccination of children started, Noor Hussain along with five to six locals reached the school premises and started raising slogans against the health department team.

“They started protesting against the vaccination team who were administering COVID vaccination to the children and raised baseless allegations," said medical officials.

Block Medical Officer, Kandi, Dr Iqbal Malik informed that the vaccination process was hampered by the locals.

COVID situation in Jammu & Kashmir

To date, J&K has reported a total of 4.54 lakh COVID cases and 4,750 deaths. The Union Territory has administered a total of 2,22,56,575 COVID-19 vaccines under the National Vaccination Drive.

About 2,29,16,730 people have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine while 1,55,42,435 people have been administered both doses.

