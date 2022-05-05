J&K: Mehbooba Mufti Calls Delimitation Commission An 'extension Of BJP'

The Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission is likely to submit the final draft for the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituency changes today, May 5, to pave way for elections in the newly-formed Union Territory. As the Commission submitted its final draft, former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti called the Delimitation Commission an extension of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Rejecting the Commission and its proposed changes, Mufti said that the draft was a follow up to the abrogation of Article 370.

Reacting to the Delimitation Commission making changes to the boundaries of J&K's Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said that she didn’t trust the Commission.

“What Delimitation Commission are you talking about? That, which is an extension of the BJP? They have made decisions on their own and we have no trust in them. The Delimitation Commission’s proposed changes are part of the abrogation of Article 370,” Mufti said while speaking to media in the valley.

Furthermore, she went on to claim that the Commission was working with the government for weakening the people of J&K. The PDP chief stated that the Commission was looking to disempower the people of the valley. Earlier in February, soon after the Delimitation panel put forth its proposal for the J&K election, Mufti slammed it stating that it was an attempt to implement Godse's ideology. She had claimed that the panel was using the valley as an experimental laboratory.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the Delimitation Commission has submitted the final draft for the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituency changes, paving the way for elections in J&K. Poll body sources told Republic TV that the Delimitation Commission is likely to consider the demand of Kashmiri Pandits and PoK refugees for the reservation of seats. It is learned that both communities can get seats reserved via nomination. This will be in addition to the 90 Assembly seats that will be carved out.

Delimitation Commission's proposed changes in J&K

The panel was tasked to redraw the boundaries of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision is crucial as only after the delimitation exercise is over will the much-awaited polls take place in Jammu and Kashmir.

As the Delimitation Commission has proposed major changes in the Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, according to sources, Kathua south is to be renamed as Jasrota constituency. Mahore is to be named Gulabgarh. Darhal is to be renamed Budhal. Tangmarg and Kunzer will be a single constituency. Sangrama constituency will be named Kredi.

Further, it has been learnt that the demand to name Sonwar as Lal Chowk, is likely to be considered. Earlier on Monday, the commission met over 200 delegations and members of the civil society from Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Kathua, and Doda districts and heard them and received their representations. This came before they left for Srinagar to meet the stakeholders there for the submission of its report.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI/ ANI)