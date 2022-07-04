J&K: More Arms Recovered From Rajouri After 2 LeT Terrorists Captured By Tuksan Villagers

After two of the most wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were captured and turned over to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police by Tukson Dhok villagers in Reasi district, more weapons, ammunition, and grenades have now been recovered in the Rajouri district.

Notably, these fresh recoveries were made by the Reasi police from a hideout in the Draj area of J&K's Rajouri on the disclosure of one of the arrested terrorists Talib Hussain. "More recoveries made by Reasi Police on the disclosure of arrested terrorist Talib Hussain found from a hideout at Draj, Rajouri," J&K's Police Media Centre said in their statement.

More recoveries made by #Reasi Police on the disclosure of arrested #terrorist Talib Hussain found from hide out at Draj, #Rajouri which includes; pic.twitter.com/RcmMMl5I6u — Police Media Centre Jammu (@ZPHQJammu) July 4, 2022

According to the J&K Police, the fresh recoveries that were made from the Rajouri district include six sticky bombs, one pistol, three pistol magazines (Glock pistol-2 and 30 bore pistol-1), one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) launcher, three UBGL grenades, 75 AK rounds, 15 rounds Glock pistol, four rounds pistol 30 bores and one Improvised Explosive Device (IED) remote with an antenna.

2 LeT terrorists captured by villagers in Tuksan

On Sunday, two LeT terrorists identified as Faizal Ahmed Dar and Talib Hussain, were apprehended by the local people of the Tuksan village in the Reasi district. In addition to that, heavy arms and ammunition have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists thus averting a major attack in the valley. Speaking about the recovered items, the police have seized two AK-47 rifles, 7 grenades, and a pistol.

Speaking to ANI, one of the villagers who captured the wanted terrorists narrated the brave ordeal, "I got a call from my brother that two people have come and they are going to kill him. I along with my cousins reached there and saw that LeT terrorists were sleeping, we waited for morning." Adding further he said, "We got their bags, which had ammunition, out. One of them woke up amid that & tried to flee, we caught hold of him & overpowered them. We tied them with ropes & called the SDPO. Army, police & SDPO all came."

The J&K Police lauded the brave villagers who took the step and managed to nab the terrorists and on its Twitter handle shared pictures of the terrorists and the recovered items.

Hats off to the courage of villagers of Tuksan, in #Reasi district . Two terrorists of #LeT apprehended by villagers with weapons; 2AK rifles, 7 #Grenades and a #Postol. DGP announces #reward of Rs 2 lakhs for villagers. pic.twitter.com/97u5nJgRhJ — Police Media Centre Jammu (@ZPHQJammu) July 3, 2022

Furthermore, the DGP has also announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for the villagers, informed ADGP Jammu. Following this, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also applauded the courage of the villagers further stating that "with this kind of determination shown by the villagers, the end days of terrorism is not far." He also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for the villagers.

It is pertinent to mention here that terrorists Faizal Ahmed Dar and Talib Hussain were wanted for a long time. While Ahmed Dar is a categorised terrorist of Pulwama, Talib Hussain was the one behind the twin IED attacks in Rajouri and was absconding.