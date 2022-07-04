Last Updated:

J&K: More Arms Recovered From Rajouri After 2 LeT Terrorists Captured By Tuksan Villagers

The J&K police have made more recoveries of arms & ammunition from Rajouri district after Tukson villagers apprehended 2 LeT terrorists in Reasi district.

Written By
Ajay Sharma
J&K

Image: ANI


After two of the most wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were captured and turned over to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police by Tukson Dhok villagers in Reasi district, more weapons, ammunition, and grenades have now been recovered in the Rajouri district.

Notably, these fresh recoveries were made by the Reasi police from a hideout in the Draj area of J&K's Rajouri on the disclosure of one of the arrested terrorists Talib Hussain. "More recoveries made by Reasi Police on the disclosure of arrested terrorist Talib Hussain found from a hideout at Draj, Rajouri," J&K's Police Media Centre said in their statement.

According to the J&K Police, the fresh recoveries that were made from the Rajouri district include six sticky bombs, one pistol, three pistol magazines (Glock pistol-2 and 30 bore pistol-1), one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) launcher, three UBGL grenades, 75 AK rounds, 15 rounds Glock pistol, four rounds pistol 30 bores and one Improvised Explosive Device (IED) remote with an antenna.

2 LeT terrorists captured by villagers in Tuksan

On Sunday, two LeT terrorists identified as Faizal Ahmed Dar and Talib Hussain, were apprehended by the local people of the Tuksan village in the Reasi district. In addition to that, heavy arms and ammunition have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists thus averting a major attack in the valley. Speaking about the recovered items, the police have seized two AK-47 rifles, 7 grenades, and a pistol. 

READ | 'Agniveers will make ₹24 lakh, govt won't let them down': Ex-Army chief Gen JJ Singh

Speaking to ANI, one of the villagers who captured the wanted terrorists narrated the brave ordeal, "I got a call from my brother that two people have come and they are going to kill him. I along with my cousins reached there and saw that LeT terrorists were sleeping, we waited for morning." Adding further he said, "We got their bags, which had ammunition, out. One of them woke up amid that & tried to flee, we caught hold of him & overpowered them. We tied them with ropes & called the SDPO. Army, police & SDPO all came."

The J&K Police lauded the brave villagers who took the step and managed to nab the terrorists and on its Twitter handle shared pictures of the terrorists and the recovered items.

Furthermore, the DGP has also announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for the villagers, informed ADGP Jammu. Following this, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also applauded the courage of the villagers further stating that "with this kind of determination shown by the villagers, the end days of terrorism is not far." He also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for the villagers.

READ | 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind & LeT terrorist Sajid Mir arrested in Pakistan: Report

It is pertinent to mention here that terrorists Faizal Ahmed Dar and Talib Hussain were wanted for a long time. While Ahmed Dar is a categorised terrorist of Pulwama, Talib Hussain was the one behind the twin IED attacks in Rajouri and was absconding.

READ | J&K: Army destroys drone footage of hideout in Bandipora after arrest of LeT terrorist
READ | J&K: Two LeT terrorists neutralised in Kulgam encounter near Amarnath Yatra route
READ | J&K: 2 LeT terrorists apprehended by villagers in Tuksan; DGP, L-G announce cash rewards
First Published:
COMMENT