J&K Moves 96 Imprisoned Terrorists To Other States To Curb Illegal Activities In Jail

Following multiple incidents of terror networks being operated from jails in Jammu and Kashmir, the UT government has decided to shift a total of 96 hardcore terrorists including Public Safety Act (PSA) detainees to jails in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi. This came after reports of terrorists lodged in Jammu's Kot Bhalwal jail and other jails across J&K were said to have direct contact with the terror groups outside the prisons.

As a part of this, while 56 terrorists have been shifted from the Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu, 40 others have been shifted from some other jails across Jammu and Kashmir.

As reported by a Jammu-based publication, the Daily Excelsior, out of the 56 prisoners shifted from Kot Bhalwal, 53 were terrorists who were involved in major terrorist activities and were apprehended during encounters and search operations by Jammu and Kashmir police. Also, three out of them have been booked under the Public Safety Act. On the other hand, the remaining 40 terrorists were moved out from the other jails including the Central jail in Srinagar.

While they were taken out and shifted under high-security arrangements, the Jammu and Kashmir government had also made arrangements with the state governments of Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh for lodging these prisoners into their jails in a bid to break their connection with the outside world.

Multiple raids at Jammu's Kot Bhalwal jail

Notably, there have been multiple reports of terrorists lodged in J&K jails operating with the outside world and having direct control over various terrorist activities ongoing in the valley.

Last year, a joint raid was carried out by the Central Investigation Department (CID) and Jammu and Kashmir police along with the paramilitary forces at the Kot Bhalwal jail and Central Jail during which multiple mobile phones were seized. During this while, a total of 12 mobile phones were seized from terrorists, which were allegedly being used by them for contacting their terrorist groups outside the jails. The raids were carried out after receiving several complaints from reliable sources.

In a similar raid in May 2021, the counter-intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir police had recovered several mobile phones and SIM cards from the Kot Bhalwal jail.

