J&K: NIA Conducts Multiple Raids In Srinagar; Arrests One From SKIMS Soura Hospital

In a major crackdown on terror, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been carrying out fresh raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. Notably, these raids are in connection to a case of militancy in the region wherein, the NIA investigators along with the assistance of J&K police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are carrying out raids in the areas of Srinagar.

In the joint operation, NIA sleuths along with J&K police and CRPF personnel conducted raids in the Habba-Kadal and Sutrashahi areas of J&K's Srinagar. As per the reports, raids were conducted in the residences of Nazir Ahmad at Habba-Kadal and Shah Faisal, a resident of Sutrashahi. Both, Ahmad and Faisal were detained and brought to Shaheed Junj police station of Srinagar by the NIA team.

Carrying out further raids in connection to a militancy case, the NIA team with assistance from police apprehended one person when they raided SKIMS Soura hospital. The person in custody of NIA has been identified as 24-year-old Irshad Ahmad Elahie, a resident of Redwani Payeen of South Kashmir’s Kulgam who was caught by the central agency team when they raided the Nephrology ward no 4 of SKIMS Soura hospital.

NIA raids in Pulwama and Baramulla

NIA on Monday, June 20, carried out fresh raids in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama. The NIA launched mega raids at several locations in South Kashmir after arriving at the locations at around 6 AM on the morning of June 20 to commence operations. Notably, the raids were in connection with a case registered by the national agency pertaining to an attack on security forces that took place on March 11, 2022, in the Darasgarh area in Pulwama, wherein some terrorists in hiding had fired upon forces using illegal weapons, which were later seized by the forces. The NIA detained several persons in connection with the incident.

On June 16, NIA conducted raids in J&K's Baramulla district. The joint operation was carried out by the NIA, the Baramulla Police along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). A few electronic devices, along with documents were seized during the raids. Earlier, the NIA had conducted raids at the residence of a salesman allegedly involved with cross-border smuggling and at the residence of a drug dealer in the area.