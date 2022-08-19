J&K: NIA Raids 8 Locations In Connection With Weapons Dropped By Pakistani Drone

On Friday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at eight different locations across Jammu & Kashmir in a case related to the interception of a drone used for delivery of consignments of arms, ammunition, and explosives. The delivery was done by a key module of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which was working at the behest of Pakistani handlers.

It is pertinent to mention that the searches come a day after NIA raided LeT terrorist Faisal Muneer's residence in Jammu including multiple locations.

As per NIA, "the TRF operatives were in constant touch with Pakistani handlers of LeT and were receiving consignments of ammo including terrorist hardware via drones on Indian territory near the International border In the Samba sector. These weapon consignments were further being supplied to TRF terrorists in Kashmir for the execution of terrorist attacks on minorities. migrants and security forces. The case was registered on May 29 in Rajbagh police station and re-registered by NIA on July 30".

The searches conducted today have led to the recovery of various incriminating materials including digital devices and documents. The investigations in the case are currently underway.

Raids at LeT terrorist Faisal Muneer's residence

On Thursday, the officials of the NIA were seen at the residence of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Terrorist Faisal Muneer’s, the main accused in the drone-dropping case, who was arrested on July 18. He took 35 consignments of arms and ammunition dropped via drone from Jammu to across the valley. Around 1 lakh cash was dropped via drone along with each consignment of weapons for terrorists. Jammu and Kashmir Police have made several arrests in recent months related to the drone case.

The NIA raids were conducted raids in connection with the crackdown on those involved in drone dropping cases controlled through Pakistan where arms and ammunition were recovered from the seized items. It is pertinent to mention that on Wednesday a huge consignment of arms and ammunition was seized that was dropped via drone in Jammu's Toph village located near the international border.

On July 20, Jammu Police busted a terror module that was receiving multiple consignments of arms and ammunitions dropped via drones controlled through Pakistan. J&K Police arrested three persons identified as Habib, Faisal Muneer, and Miayan Sohail. Habib was working as a receiver of multiple consignments of Arms and Ammunition dropped via drones controlled through Pakistan and part of the illegal terror-associates network. Habib was motivated by Faisal Muneer. Drone consignments received by Habib were further carried to Jammu by him and delivered to different persons at different locations in direction of Faisal.

Faisal Muneer was in touch with Pakistan-based Handlers for more than two and half years and has received more than 15 drone-dropped consignments dropped at multiple locations at Samba and Kathua.

