J&K: NIA Raids LeT Terrorist; 35 Consignments Of Weapons Dropped By Drones Recovered

In a mega crackdown, National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at LeT terrorist Faisal Muneer's residence including multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir. Over eight locations are being raided by the central agency that involves the districts-- Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Doda, and Srinagar. The SP rank officer of NIA is also part of the raids.

The officials of the NIA were seen at the residence of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Terrorist Faisal Muneer’s, the main accused in the drone-dropping case, who was arrested on July 18. He took 35 consignments of arms and ammunition dropped via drone from Jammu to across the valley. Around 1 lakh cash was dropped via drone along with each consignment of weapons for terrorists. Jammu and Kashmir Police have made several arrests in recent months related to the drone case.

The NIA raids are being carried out in connection with the crackdown on those involved in drone dropping cases controlled through Pakistan where arms and ammunition were recovered from the seized items. It is pertinent to mention that on Wednesday a huge consignment of arms and ammunition were seized that was dropped via drone in Jammu's Toph village located near the international border.

'Drone' Terror Module Busted

On July 20, Jammu Police busted a terror module that was receiving multiple consignments of arms and ammunitions dropped via drones controlled through Pakistan. J&K Police arrested three persons identified as Habib, Faisal Muneer, and Miayan Sohail. Habib was working as a receiver of multiple consignments of Arms and Ammunition dropped via drones controlled through Pakistan and part of the illegal terror-associates network. Habib was motivated by Faisal Muneer. Drone consignments received by Habib were further carried to Jammu by him and delivered to different persons at different locations in direction of Faisal.

Faisal Muneer was in touch with Pakistan-based Handlers for more than two and half years and has received more than 15 drone-dropped consignments dropped at multiple locations at Samba and Kathua.

