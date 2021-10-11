J&K: NIA Team Prepares Strategy To Crackdown Terror Activities Post Civilian Killings

To crack down terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) including an IT rank officer and the special director of intelligence bureau from Delhi marched to the Union territory. According to on-ground information accessed by the Republic Media Network, the NIA officials are likely to develop strategies to control the grim situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The action from the investigative agency came after two The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorists were recently arrested.

Two TRF operatives were arrested in raids on the TRF module where Tawseef Ahmed Wani and Faiz Ahmed Khan were in regular touch with TRF Commander Sajjad Gul who is currently in Pakistan and is behind the “Minorities Targeted Killings” plot. The terrorists used social media applications for communications with Gul. Sajjad was operating various modules across the valley through the arrested terrorists.

NIA statement on arrested terrorists:

NIA conducts searches at Multiple locations in J&K and arrests two TRF operatives in LeT-TRF conspiracy case pic.twitter.com/80jYqwLlYV — NIA India (@NIA_India) October 10, 2021

NIA arrests three ISIS operatives from J&K

After the arrest of TRF terrorists, the investigative team arrested three ISIS operatives in the ISIS Voice of Hind Case on Sunday. The arrested terrorists have been identified as Tawheed Latief, Suhail Ahmad and Afshan Parvez. They are all residents of Srinagar. As per an NIA spokesperson, the agency had conducted searches at eight locations in Srinagar and Anantnag in south Kashmir.

NIA statement on ISIS terrorists' arrest:

NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in J&K and arrests three ISIS operatives in ISIS Voice of Hind Case pic.twitter.com/wszVbPRtFN — NIA India (@NIA_India) October 10, 2021

TRF terrorist killed in Bandipora

Security forces are swiftly acting against terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir along with the NIA. In a major development on Monday, a terrorist affiliated with The Resistance Front, (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter in Bandipora. The terrorist was identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad and he was involved in recent targeted civilian killings in the UT.

Another unidentified terrorist was successfully killed in a separate encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday. The terrorist was killed by the Special Operations Group (SOG), Jammu and Kashmir. A police official received injuries in Anantnag's Khagund Verinag area encounter. The recent clash reports are coming at a time when the J&K administration has intensified anti-terror operations following the killing of civilians by terrorists.