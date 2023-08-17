J&K Official Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments, Said 'Modi Will Go Out In 2024...'

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has booked an official with the designation of Executive Engineer working for the Power Department, for hurting religious sentiments. The incident took place in the Rajouri district of Jammu. The Power Department official had told his subordinate that he will have to offer Namaz in a Madrasa in 2024 and PM Modi will go (out of power).

In his complaint to Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Complainant Nirdosh Kumar, who is working as SDC in JPDCL Sub Division Store at Rajouri, alleged that on August 12, Executive Engineer Tasadak Hussain Sheikh directed him to issue the material for creation of station of transformer at Dodasanbala in a Madarsa. To this, Kumar replied that it wil take at least two days for fabrication and for preparation of other material as so many items are involved.

The complainant added that the Executive Engineer further said that in 2024, Prime Minister Modi will go and ''you will have to offer Namaz in the said Madarsa, and in this way the whole community will offer Namaz.''

The Rajouri Police has registered an FIR vide FIR no. 390 in Police Station Rajouri for hurting religious sentiments under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code. The complainant has further said that FIR 006 of the year 2022 U/S 357/323/506/1PC has already been lodged against Executive Engineer in Police Station Doda in Doda district of Jammu.