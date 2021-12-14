J&K: Pakistan-backed LeT Terrorist Involved In Targeting Indian Army Neutralized In Poonch

A terrorist who was eliminated on Tuesday morning in the Poonch district has been identified as Abu Zarar, sent by Pakistan. Sources confirmed to Republic Media Network that the terrorist was involved in targeting Forces earlier in October and was possibly sent to revive terrorism in India. It is also a big success for the J&K Police as Zarar was a top terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit.

Zara was allegedly part of the same group which was involved in attacking the Indian Army on October 11 and 14 in Poonch in which 9 army personnel were killed. This terrorist was first spotted in the area in August and was deployed to carry our recruitment of youth. Arms and ammunition including AK-47 Rifle were also recovered. Additionally, the terrorist was neutralised while he tried to escape while an encounter is underway in the Behramgala area of Poonch's Surankote region.

According to PRO Kohima, Ministry Of Defence, the terrorist escaped after opening fire at the security personnel, however, he was neutralised & recovered one AK-47 Rifle:

In a successful Joint Ops #IndianArmy & #JKP eliminated one terrorist in Behramgala,Dist Poonch. Ops launched on 13 Dec 21 on a specific input. Terrorist attempted to escape while opening fire at the security personnel, however he was neutralised & recovered one AK-47 Rifle — PRO Kohima, Ministry Of Defence (@prodefkohima) December 14, 2021

J&K Forces intensify anti-terror ops

The fast track action from J&K Forces came after terrorists targeted police personnel in Srinagar leaving at least three martyred and dozens of others injured. On December 13, terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, 2 personnel have been martyred in the attack, and at least 14 are reported to be injured. All the injured personnel have been evacuated to the hospital and the area has been cordoned off. The attack took place near the Zewan area of Srinagar.

Later, Pakistan backed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM's) released a video suggesting involvement in the attack. The video was released by Kashmir Tigers (an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammed) that said 'more to come'. Additionally, the video shows disturbing visuals of the attack where two police officers were martyred while at least 14 others got injured. Importantly, the released video also has a graphic of the JeM chief and the US-designated terrorist Masood Azhar with a tweet of Kashmir Zone Police's update on the attack.