J&K: Pakistani Rangers Fire At Residential Area In Kathua, Destroys Property

The Pakistani Rangers on Friday, December 27, fired the residential areas of the border village Chann Tanda in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. As per reports, the Pakistan Rangers started the firing at around 9 pm on in the Hiranagar sector with 82mm mortar and small guns. The firing went on till 5 in the morning.

Reports revealed that the firing caused heavy damage to three houses and injured a few domestic animals. The BSF also gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing from the Pakistan side.

Border residents worried

As per reports, the firing has left the border residents worried. According to a villager, "There has been continuous firing since the last one and a half months. Losses are reported by everyone. Yesterday our house was damaged by the firing." Another resident said that the situation along the border becomes worse at night. "Pakistan should be taught a lesson once and forever," the resident said.

'Pak violated ceasefire over 1000 times post-August 5

Baffled over the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has made more than 1000 attempts to target the civilians along the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, around 950 ceasefire violation incidents were reported in the last three months.

On the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, MoS MoD Shripad Naik had stated, "Pakistan has been resorting to Ceasefire Violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control. There have been 950 incidents of CFVs along Line of Control and 79 incidents of CFVs along International Border in the Jammu region in the last three months (August to October 2019)."

(With ANI inputs)