J&K: People Throng Hazratbal Shrine On Eid-e-Milad; Relics Displayed Througout The Day

People in thousands thronged the Hazratbal Shrine Friday in Srinagar and prayed peacefully on the eve of Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW). Eid-e-Milad, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, was on Friday celebrated across Kashmir with people thronging the Hazratbal shrine, which houses a relic of the prophet, to offer prayers.

While there is conjecture that Kashmir is reeling under restrictions, curbs and barbed wires, the video above proves to be an eye-opener. As per the officials, people from far-flung areas of the Kashmir region reached the shrine situated on the banks of Dal lake here to offer prayers.

The officials added that the relic was also displayed by its custodian after the prayers throughout the day. Meanwhile, the celebrations were also held at several mosques and shrines across the valley.

The Hazratbal shrine and several other mosques were decorated and illuminated with florescent lights while special religious flags were hoisted atop some buildings and vehicles to mark the occasion.

Eid Milad un Nabi

The celebrations of Eid Milad un Nabi 2020 started earlier in Saudi Arabia. However, in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other parts it will be celebrated on Friday.

It is considered as The prophet was born on the 12th day of the Rabee-ul-Awwal in Mecca. The Eid Milad un Nabi history goes back to the early days of Islam. In those days people gathered to read poetry and sang verses as an ode to the prophet Muhammad. The people have been observing Eid Milad un Nabi since then to celebrate the life of prophet Muhammad. Muslims gather and observe the day by remembering the prophet Muhammad and discussing his life on this pious day.

(With Inputs from Agencies)