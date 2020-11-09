J&K People's Conference Moves SC Seeking Early Hearing Of Pleas Against Art 370 Abrogation

On Monday, Sajad Lone-led J&K People's Conference moved the Supreme Court seeking an early hearing of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and reorganisation of J&K. It lamented that the Centre was bringing sweeping changes to the Union Territory which includes the "dilution of safeguards" earlier available to the permanent citizens of the erstwhile state of J&K. Referring to the recent changes in the domicile rights and land ownership, the J&K People's Conference argued that the purpose of the legal proceedings will be "severely undermined" if these petitions are not heard and disposed of urgently.

The application filed by the party highlighted that the pleas are yet to be heard on merits despite the passage of 7 months since it was decided to refer them to a Constitution Bench of the apex court. It also argued that people are suffering in the absence of a full-fledged "responsible government". Questioning the extension of the applicability of several Central laws to J&K, the petitioner contended that the Union government derived this authority from the legal framework which is under challenge before the top court. It is pertinent to note that Sajad Lone was released in July after spending 360 days under detention.

Abrogation of Article 370

In August 2019, a presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in both Houses of Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. Furthermore, the state was bifurcated into the Union Territory of J&K and Union Territory of Ladakh. Subsequently, several restrictions on the movement of people, communication, and internet services were imposed in the region.

Multiple leaders including former Chief Ministers Farooq and Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were detained. The Public Safety Act charges against the Abdullah father-son duo were withdrawn in March 2020. After the release of Mehbooba Mufti, NC and PDP formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration along with Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC to fight for the restoration of Article 370. Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been declared as the president and vice president of this coalition respectively.

