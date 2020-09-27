J&K Police & Forces Sacrificed Many Jawans For Peace; Time To Pressure Terrorists: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security forces have sacrificed many officials and Jawans to achieve peace in the Union Territory, said J&K DGP Dilbag Singh while chairing a high-level meeting to evaluate the current security scenario in the Valley. He also added that now it is time to exert more pressure on the terrorists and their supporters. The meeting was attended by the officers from Administration, Army, Police, CAPF at Police Control Room Kashmir, Anantnag.

DGP stresses on operations to flush out terrorists

Officers from different agencies briefed the DGP about the steps that have been taken to maintain peace and order and the security of the people. The DGP urged for intensified cordon and search operations to flush out terrorists "who are desperate to disturb peace and order at the behest of Pakistan terror agents and also their agents present in the valley". During the meeting, Dilbag Singh said that this year's anti-terror operations have shown good results in Jammu & Kashmir and if the intensified operations along with coordinated strategies continued, long-lasting peace will be ensured in the state. He further focussed on collective measures to tackle any situation or act by the terrorists and their masters across the border.

DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh chairs high level security review meeting at PCR #Kashmir;Visits #Anantnag,Inaugurates various facilities for officers & Jawans.Says time to exert more pressure on terrorists & their supporters. pic.twitter.com/az3rWh8nen — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) September 26, 2020

Dilbag Singh said that the support of the community is necessary and more and more public cooperation should be ensured by prioritising community-based programmes. He directed the officials attending the meeting that proper help should be extended to the public as and when required. All the preventive measures should be undertaken which will help stop the recruitment of youth in Terrorism, Dilbag Singh added. The DGP was also briefed about all the measures taken for ensuring peace ad order along with security scenarios in Jammu and Kashmir by SSP Awantipora.

