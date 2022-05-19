J&K: Police Arrest 5 Terrorists In Connection To Attack On Liquor Shop In Baramulla

A total of five terrorists were arrested by Baramulla police as it successfully cracked the case of a recent terror attack at a liquor shop in the Jammu and Kashmir district. Kashmir Zone Police informed in a tweet that four terrorists and one associate of the LeT terror outfit have been arrested and 5 pistols and 23 grenades have been recovered.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “This terror module was involved in several terror incidents in Baramulla. Investigation going on.”

Republic Media Network accessed the CCTV footage of the incident in which terrorists lobbed a hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, killing Ranjit Singh, a Kashmiri Pandit. In the video accessed by Republic, a burqa-clad terrorist is seen hurling a hand grenade at a wine shop in Baramulla while riding on a bike.

The visuals show two terrorists riding a bike, with the pillion wearing a burqa. This burqa-clad terrorist used this specific attire as a cover from the security forces and carried out the terror attack. In the video, the terrorists are seen lobbing a grenade at the newly opened wine shop, killing Ranjit Singh and injuring three persons.

The injured persons have been identified as Goverdan Singh, Govind Singh, and Ravi Kumar, who were rushed to the hospital after the attack. The CCTV footage was crucial in identifying the terrorists and Jammu and Kashmir Police carefully analyzed the footage to trace down the bike and investigate other CCTV footage.

Ranjit Singh's family stages protest against Baramulla attack

Following the horrifying Baramulla terror attack, the family of Ranjit Singh, who was killed, took to the streets to protest. Meanwhile, locals raised anti-Pakistan slogans over the recent rise in targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ranjit Singh (52), from Rajouri, was killed in the terror attack on the newly opened wine shop in the Dewan Bagh area of Baramulla district on Tuesday.