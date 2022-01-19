J&K Police Arrest Youth For Alleged Terror Links And Circulating Security Information

Ahead of Republic Day and security concerns looming in Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K police on January 19 arrested a youth identified as Anjum Mehmood at Mandi in Poonch district. Top sources confirmed to Republic TV that he has been nabbed in the act of circulating crucial information about India's security forces' installation and credentials on social media platforms.

Further, he is alleged to have maintained terror links with cross-border terrorist organisations like ones operating from Pakistan. Sources informed that J&K Police are still on the lookout for three alleged terrorists.

'Pakistan sponsored agencies engaged in spreading misinformation': J&K DGP Singh

The update comes to the fore a couple of days after J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, chaired an 'all Police Wing/unit heads meeting' ahead of Republic Day on January 26. During the conclave, DGP Singh pointed out Pakistan-led misinformation that has been doing the rounds in relation to a bomb scare and civilian killings. Officials confirmed that the top cop further reviewed 'J&K Police functioning' and devised strategies to combat crimes in a 'more progressive and effective manner'.

During the meeting, the J&K Police chief stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan-led country has sponsored its agencies to circulate concocted stories on social media to disturb peace in the Union Territory. Further, DGP Dilbag Singh said that concrete steps are being taken to effectively deal with such propaganda.

“Every technicality of investigation should be taken into account while investigating the crimes like Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, terror, and other crimes of special nature.

“Elements involved in notorious crimes must be booked under Public Safety Act,” the DGP said.

Image: PTI/Republic World