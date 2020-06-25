J&K Police Arrests Five Terror Associates Of Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) In Budgam

"Police in Budgam along with security forces have arrested five terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT," a police spokesperson confirmed to Republic on Thursday.

The terror associates have been identified as-Imran Rashid r/o Kurhama Budgam, Ifshan Ahmad Ganie r/o Check Kawoosa,

Owais Ahmad r/o Kawoosa Khalisa, Mohsin Qadir r/o Kurhama Budgam, Abid Rather r/o Archanderhama Magam.

Incriminating material that has been recovered from their possession includes 28 Live Rounds of AK-47, 01 Magazine AK-47, 20 Posters of LeT," added the statement. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

As per the police records, the arrested persons were involved in providing logistical support and shelter to active terrorists of LeT operating in the area and were also active in the area for the last few months. In this regard case FIR no 101/2020 under relevant sections of UAPA has been registered in police station Magam and investigation in the matter is in progress, the statement adds.

Pertinently, on Wednesday, police also arrested four associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Sopore district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The arrested persons have been identified as Irfan Ahmed Mir, Irfan Ahmed Khan, Qaiser Rehman Khan all residents of Putkha and Suhail Ahmed Ganie resident of Chanpora, Athoora, he said, in a statement.

“During the course of investigation, it was revealed that they were involved in case FIR No. 48/2020 of Police Station Tarzoo which pertains to lobbing of grenade on Police Post Putkha which was assigned to them by an active terrorist of LeT Fayaz Ahmed War @ Umar and a Foreign terrorist @ Usman as a qualifying test to join their ranks,” added the statement.

As per the police records, the arrested persons were involved in providing logistical support and shelter to active terrorists of LeT operating in the area, he added.

