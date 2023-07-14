J&K Police Arrests Key Yasin Malik Aide Nana Ji

Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested top associate of Yasin Malik, Mohammad Rafiq Pahloo alias Nana Ji among 10 others from a hotel in Residency Road area of Srinagar. Nana Ji was key associate of Yasin Malik and was behind abduction of Rubaiya Syed, the sister of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and daughter of the then Home Minister Mufti Mohd Syed.

Srinagar Police arrested all ten JKLF associates' on July 9 when a meeting was being held for revival of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in Kashmir valley. The details of arrest of Rafiq Pahloo alias Nana Ji came into light after he didn’t appear in CBI Court in connection with abduction of Rubaiya Syed case on Friday. He was also accused in killing of Indian Air Force officer Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna and three others in 1990.

CBI Counsel Monika Kohli, while confirming this development, said, "Rafiq Pahloo alias Nana Ji used to be present in every hearing in court but when he didn’t appear today in hearing of case related to killing of Indian Air Force officer Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna and three others , we came to know that he has been arrested by Srinagar Police along with ten others in the case”.

The FIR copy accessed by Republic World reads, “Mohammad Yasin Bhat S/O Ghulam Mohammad R/O Naseembagh Srinagar has organized a meeting in Habib Restaurant situated at Residency Road near Pick & Choose Departmental Store and invited many ex-members of banned unlawful Association of JKLF-Y, Separatist activists and others who are yet to be identified”.

The FIR further added that this meeting was a cover-up for undertaking separatist/unlawful activities and the real intention of this meeting is to rekindle the activities of banned unlawful JKLF-Y and thereby waging war against the Government of India and threatening the integrity, sovereignty, and security of India. The above said meeting was organized and convened by Mohd Yasin Bhat under the garb and cover of Eid Milan Party. The above said act attracts cognizability and accordingly Case FIR No. 23/2023 U/S 10, 13 UAPA, 121-A IPC registered in this Police Station. Since the offences are heinous in nature, as such the investigation of the instant case assigned to SDPO Kothibagh.

Rubaiya Sayeed was kidnapped by the terrorists of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in Nowgam, Kashmir, on December 8, 1989. She was released on December 13 after the Government released five hardcore terrorists. Yasin Malik was key conspirator of this conspiracy to kidnap Rubaiya Syed.

In January 2021, Special CBI Court in Jammu framed charges against Yasin Malik, Ali Mohamad Mir, Mohammad Zaman Mir, Iqbal Ahmad Gandroo, Javed Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Rafiq Pahloo alias Nana Ji alias Saleem, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi, Wajahat Bashir, Mehraj-ud-Din Sheikh and Showkat Ahmad Bakshi.