J&K Police Arrests Man For Stealing Phones, Cash At Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Man held for stealing mobile and cash at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. (Image: Representational/ PTI)
A man was arrested for stealing four mobile phones and some cash from inside the bag of a tourist at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu, police said on Sunday.
Joginder Singh, a resident of Udhampur, was arrested alongwith stolen property following a complaint by the tourist, police said in a statement.
Narinder Bahadur Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, reported at Police Station Bhawan that he had gone to the shrine with his family and decided to take bath before the darshan.
When he returned and checked his bag, he found four of his mobile phones and Rs 2,500 missing from it, he said.
The police said a team was constituted which arrested a man for the theft.
