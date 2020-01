Samba Police arrested a wanted terrorist Parvez Ahmed who had earlier surrendered and joined the mainstream society. He had reportedly got a government job under the 'surrender policy'.

Speaking on it, SSP of Samba district Shakti Kumar Pathak said, "He was found in such a place where he shouldn't be present that is why we doubt him. We are verifying other inputs as well." He is said to be connected with Al-Inquilab earlier, but then he had surrendered in 1998.