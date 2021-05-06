J&K Police Asks Local Terrorists To Return To Mainstream; 1 Surrenders, 3 Open Fire

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday made another appeal to the local terrorists to surrender and assured them of support into the mainstream.

“The local terrorists should surrender. Whoever wants to surrender, we will fully support them. We will try our best to rehabilitate them,” Inspector General of Police (IGP, Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar told Republic TV. “The door for local terrorists to surrender is open. It involves a lot of restraint on our part during anti-terror operations and we are willing to do that. If local terrorists are willing to surrender, our doors are open for them,” Kumar said.

He said even during the encounters, if local terrorists along with their arms come out to surrender, they would be allowed to surrender. “Same happened in today’s encounter at Kanigam Shopian where we (JKP) along with other security forces tried our level best to get surrender of 4 trapped terrorists, although we managed to get surrender of one local boy (terrorist) however other 3 terrorists refused to surrender despite fervent appeal not only from us but from their family members too who were called into the encounter spot,” informed IGP Kumar.

Terrorists open fire at forces

Later, surrendered terrorists also appealed to his trapped companions to surrender, however they turned down the offer and fired indiscriminately on joint forces that were retaliated leading to an encounter. Kumar disclosed that the number of terrorists in the valley has decreased due to continuous and successful anti-terror operations by police and security forces. IGP, however, said their main concern was local recruitment in terror ranks.

“Our main concern is the recruitment of locals into terror ranks. We want there should be no further recruitments into terror ranks for which JKP is making appeals to misguided youth from various platforms to return, even appeal is being made to parents to keep an eye on their kids and if found anything wrong with their kids’ behaviour, kindly inform Police,” he said.

Pertinently, three local terrorists of the Al Badr outfit were killed and one surrendered in an encounter that raged between security forces and terrorists at Kanigam village of south Kashmir's Shopian district during the wee hours of Thursday.